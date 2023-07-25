Christian Bale (The Dark Knight and American Psycho) is used to starring in thrillers, so it’s no surprise that one of his latest movies in this style has been a worldwide hit and in the Netflix catalog.

The actor was in charge of giving life to an old detective, who has one of the most popular writers of the film as a cadet. He was known for having created works that have endured over time and with multiple dark touches.

The film was directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace and Hostiles), based on a script that was carried out by the filmmaker himself and Louis Bayard (Mr. Timothy, American Experience and Banana Triangle Six).

The Pale Blue Eye is Christian Bale’s most watched thriller on Netflix

Although the actor who played Batman has been present in multiple thrillers and crime mystery movies, last year he starred in one of the best and darkest. The Pale Blue Eye is the most watched drama of the week in the Netflix catalog.

The story follows an old detective who is hired to investigate the murder of a West Point cadet. Confronted with the cadets’ code of silence, he recruits one of them to help him unravel the case: a young Edgar Allan Poe.

Harry Melling played Cadet Edgar Allan Poe, while Christian Bale played Augustus Landor. Both stars were accompanied by great actors, including Lucy Boynton, Gillian Anderson, Timothy Spall and Simon McBurney.