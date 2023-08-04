Netflix has added some LGBTQ dramas to its catalog this year, especially after it tried its luck with the iconic series Heartstopper, whose story was written by Alice Oseman. Now it’s a movie that shines on the platform.

Marta Karwowska is in charge of directing and writing the script, a task she carried out together with Grzegorz Jaroszuk and Natalia Osinska. The production is of Polish origin and stars Jan Cięciara and Dobromir Dymecki.

The drama was rated for teenagers, but many users from different parts of the world have given it a chance and added it to their lists of what to watch. This week it was trending again on the service and is one of the most chosen ones.

Fanfic is the most watched LGBTQ drama on Netflix

Although Fanfic first hit the platform during May of this year, it remains one of Netflix‘s most popular LGBTQ dramas. The release was overshadowed by other titles at the time, but has now picked up more steam than ever.

The story follows two high school students who make an intense connection as they face the challenges of discovering and expressing their true identity.

Anna Krotoska, Wiktoria Kruszczyńska, Ignacy Liss, Krzysztof Oleksyn, Agnieszka Rajda, Oskar Rybaczek, Alina Szewczyk, Maja Szopa and Adam Cywka are some of the stars who accompany the main characters in the plot.