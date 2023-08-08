Netflix has several titles that have been nominated and won Oscars, as well as some that are of their own authorship and have gone through the most important ceremony in Hollywood. However, one has become a trend again.

It is a popular remake that was released during 2022 and was billed as an epic anti-war film, based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. It is the third adaptation of the book.

It was Edward Berger who was in charge of directing the film, which would later take home four Academy Awards, along with 81 other nominations in different opportunities. Here, check out the title…

All Quiet on the Western Front, one of Netflix’s most watched and acclaimed movies

All Quiet on the Western Front marked a before and after in the story written by Erich Maria Remarque, especially because it was one of the most awarded films worldwide and the one that took the attention of the Oscars 2023, winning the recognition of Best International Feature Film (Germany).

The story of Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller, who, spurred on by romantic dreams of heroism, voluntarily enlist in the German army. Filled with enthusiasm and patriotic fervor, the boys eagerly march off to a war they believe in. But once on the western front, they discover the harrowing horror of World War I.

Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, Daniel Brühl, Edin Hasanović, Sebastian Hülk, Devid Striesow, Anton von Lucke, Michael Wittenborn and Luc Feit make up the main cast of the war thriller.