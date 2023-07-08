This year there were several novelties in the science fiction genre, but especially those post-apocalyptic productions. One of them was HBO‘s The Last of Us. However, now it’s a 2018 film that shines in the global top 10 of Netflix.

This was carried out by several great actors and among them is a star who is already well known within the streaming service, due to one of its popular series of this style: The Umbrella Academy.

Robert Sheehan is the one who plays Tom Natsworthy, one of the main characters. While Hera Hilmar (See and An Ordinary Man) is the protagonist and is in charge of giving life to Hester Shaw.

Mortal Engines is the most watched post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie on Netflix

Mortal Engines is the movie starring Hera Hilmar and Robert Sheehan that shines in the Netflix catalog in different parts of the world. It has been ranked as the most watched science fiction movie and currently occupies a place in the top 10.

Although it is trending in several countries, in the United States it is not available to watch on the streaming service. Instead, The Umbrella Academy actor’s film can be seen through Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial in the country.

Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide and Regé-Jean Page are among the many actors in the cast.

“Many thousands of years in the future, Earth’s cities roam the globe on huge wheels, devouring each other in a struggle for ever diminishing resources. On one of these massive traction cities, the old London, Tom Natsworthy has an unexpected encounter with a mysterious young woman from the wastelands who will change the course of his life forever”, describes the official synopsis.