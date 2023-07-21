As has been happening for some time now, it is not new that foreign titles dominate the list of the most watched on Netflix worldwide. Bird Box Barcelona was one of the last thrillers to hit the catalog.

Now, however, it is a new action thriller that has positioned itself among the top trends on the streaming service. The story also stars Mario Casas, along with Javier Gutiérrez and Bruna Cusí.

Brothers David Pastor and Àlex Pastor were in charge of directing the movie and did not make many comments about the story, only saying “Everyone thinks they are the hero of their own story”, leaving the plot open to all kinds of events.

The Occupant is the psychological thriller that entered Netflix US top 10

The Occupant debuted on the platform during 2020 and since that time has not only become a popular foreign title, but a favorite among Netflix US users. This week it has trended again, thanks to fans.

The story follows Javier Muñoz (played by Javier Gutiérrez), once a successful executive, who makes the decision to leave his home, which his family can no longer afford, changing his destiny.

Mario Casas, Ruth Díaz, Vicky Luengo, David Verdaguer, Júlia Molins, Bruna Cusí, Natalia García Timofeeva, David Selvas, Aleida Torrent, Mireia Rey and Eli Iranzo are some of the actors that make up the cast of the thriller.