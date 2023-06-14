Reality shows are becoming more and more popular in Netflix‘s catalog and now it is one dedicated to cars that has captivated users in the United States. It stars Marcos “Scooter” Carrera, a car lover, with his partner Ron “Rabbit” Pitts.

The series promises to bring the border community to the forefront and showcases the best and worst of vehicle assembly. The set is set in Mexico and a second season is already on the way.

Despite having premiered this year, the show is already a success. It has eight episodes of 35 minutes each. Here, check out which reality show is the most watched this week…

What is the most watched Netflix reality show in the United States?

Although there are several titles of this style, Tex Mex Motors is the show that managed to win the hearts of Netflix users, becoming the most watched of the entire platform in the United States.

In the show we can see how a group of six automotive experts have established a company in El Paso, Texas, with the goal of making $250,000 in profits in four months. It is estimated that there will be a second season, as the first one was a success.

“Junkers turn into jewels when they’re in the hands of these pros, who bring cars from Mexico to El Paso for radical restorations in this lively series”, describes the official synopsis.