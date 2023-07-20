Netflix: The platform's most watched romance series just hours after its premiere

Romance has been revived with one of Netflix‘s most popular series and just a few hours ago premiered its third season, bringing the title back into the top 10 of the platform’s most watched productions worldwide.

The show is a creation of Sheryl J. Anderson (Charmed and Flash Gordon). In total there are 30 episodes, 10 of which belong to the new installment. The story received two ReFrame awards and a nomination for the Canadian Sync Awards.

Although it debuted on the service in 2020, it currently remains one of the most popular series among users. Heather Headley, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Brooke Elliott are the three main stars. Here, check what’s new…

Sweet Magnolias is Netflix’s most-watched love series this week

Sweet Magnolias premiered its third season on July 20, so the show has become a favorite again, trending worldwide. It is currently one of the most watched and managed to enter the top 10 with hours on the service.

Although Heather Headley, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Brooke Elliott are the main characters of the episodes, many other stars accompany them as the plot unfolds. Among them are Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening and Chris Klein.

The story follows lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue as they juggle relationships, family and work in the charming small town of Serenity, South Carolina.