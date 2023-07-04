New week, new Netflix top 10. This time it is a science fiction movie that has taken a place within the world ranking. The story is one of the best known, having previously starred Dwayne Johnson.

The film was released in 2018 and was directed by Don Michael Paul, having a total running time of 1 hour and 42 minutes. David Alton Hedges and Frank DeJohn were in charge of the script.

Filming took place in Cape Town, South Africa. It is the fifth installment of the franchise, which represents the culmination of the original, so it has a completely renewed cast, as well as its production team.

The Scorpion King 5 is Netflix’s most-watched sci-fi film worldwide

The Scorpion King: Book of Souls is the most watched sci-fi movie on Netflix worldwide, so users have been playing the fifth installment of the franchise non-stop. Zach McGowan is the one who supplanted Dwayne Johnson as the title character.

The film managed to occupy the top 6 of the world ranking. However, it is not available on the streaming platform in the United States, but can be rented or purchased through Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

“The Scorpion King teams up with a female warrior named Tala, who is the sister of The Nubian King. Together they search for a legendary relic known as The Book of Souls, which will allow them to put an end to an evil warlord”, says the film’s official description.