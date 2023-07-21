Netflix: The platform's most watched sci-fi movie with Jamie Foxx just hours after its premiere

Jamie Foxx has returned to the screen with one of his latest releases: a sci-fi comedy. The story was added to Netflix‘s catalog this morning and has quickly become one of the most watched titles in just hours of release.

Although the actor’s health has improved, he has not made any public appearances or press events recently. It is also unknown when he will resume filming Back in Action, his next movie with Cameron Diaz.

The comedy was directed by Juel Taylor (Creed II and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), who also co-wrote the script with Tony Rettenmaier (The Light Thief and Space Jam: A New Legacy). Here, check out the new title…

They Cloned Tyrone is the most watched sci-fi comedy on Netflix

They Cloned Tyrone arrived on the Netflix platform just a few hours ago and is already one of the most watched movies of its genre worldwide. The sci-fi comedy made it to the top 10 in the United States, thanks to users.

The story follows an unlikely trio as they investigate a series of grisly events and alert them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly under their hood. The film received an R rating due to its content and runs about two hours.

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx, Jason Burkey, Joshua Mikel, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Robert Tinsley, Tamberla Perry, Jason Louder, Megan Sousa and Michael A. Dean are some of the stars that make up the main cast.