K-dramas have gained a lot of strength in recent years and this time it was the turn of a title that has released its second season this week, which has positioned itself among the most popular productions on Netflix.

The new installment has a total of six episodes, which were added to the catalog this morning. So we will not have to wait to know how the season ends. It is not yet known if the platform has renewed it again.

Han Jun-hee is the one who directed the project, which starred several Asian actors. Some of them are Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, Son Suk-ku, Harrison Xu, Kyung Hong and Kim Seong-gyoon.

D.P. is the most watched South Korean series on Netflix

D.P. premiered its second season this morning and launched the long-awaited continuation of the South Korean series that shines since 2021 on Netflix. Now, it has been trending again as fans rushed to play it.

“A young soldier’s task to capture army deserters reveals the painful reality enlisted men endure during their mandatory military service assignment”, describes the official synopsis.