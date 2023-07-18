Demon Slayer, Violet Evergarden and Code Geass are some of the most popular anime in Netflix‘s catalog. However, a new title arrived to dethrone them from the top spots and has established itself as the trend of the month.

The series premiered two weeks ago and has been accumulating both views and fans. The platform renewed its top 10 again and the utopian story is now ranked number 9 worldwide.

Shuichiro Umeda, Zeno Robinson and Kenta Miyake are three of the actors who voice the main characters. The cast is full of Japanese stars, such as Shin’ichirô Miki and Sora Amamiya. Here, check which title it is…

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is the anime that entered the top 10 worldwide

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is the new Netflix title that is triumphing among users and has found its place in the top 10 worldwide, occupying the 9th position. The first season was added in July and has twelve episodes in total.

The story follows Akira, who after spending years in a Japanese company, a zombie apocalypse gives him the opportunity to live on his own and fulfill several wishes before the inevitable has to happen.