Netflix renewed again its top 10 most watched movies worldwide and there are several new titles, but one of the most popular is a war thriller. This one stars two of the most recognized actors of the time.

The film premiered on the big screen during 2015, but was added to the streaming platform not long ago. John Erick Dowdle is in charge of the direction, while Drew Dowdle was responsible for the script.

The story was recognized on several occasions, winning two awards and one nomination. Owel Wilson took home Best Action Movie Actor at the 2016 Jackie Chan International Action Film Week, thanks to his role as Jack Dwyer.

No Escape is the most watched war thriller on Netflix

No Escape was released to the world 18 years ago, but has only now made it into the top 10 most watched movies on Netflix worldwide. It competes with other great titles, such as Extraction and Take Care of Maya.

Owen Wilson, Lake Bell, Pierce Brosnan, Sterling Jerins, Spencer Garrett, Byron Gibson and Sahajak Boonthanakit make up the cast of this iconic war film. The official synopsis of the film, reported by IMDb, describes the following:

“In their new overseas home, an American family soon finds themselves caught in the middle of a coup, and they frantically look for a safe escape in an environment where foreigners are being immediately executed”.