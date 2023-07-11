Netflix has done it again and renewed its worldwide top 10, adding new titles to the list. This time it was the turn of one of the most popular series of recent years, which has survived for seven seasons.

The story is an adaptation of one of Archie Comics’ most popular comic books. The series portrays a bold and subversive version of the iconic four main characters and their group of friends.

The cast is full of top stars, such as Mädchen Amick (Twin Peaks), Skeet Ulrich (Scream) and Nathalie Boltt (24 Hours to Live). Here, check out which title is once again a hit on the platform…

Riverdale is the most watched teen series on Netflix

Riverdale has become one of the most popular young adult series, competing with titles such as Gossip Girl or The Vampire Diaries. The latest episodes have not yet premiered on The CW, as they will arrive in August, but it is expected to be trending again in a short time.

Now it has become one of the most watched stories on the streaming platform, being one of the most chosen by users in different parts of the world. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and K.J. Apa are among the stars of the main cast.