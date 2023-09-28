Netflix: The Polish drama that occupies the Top 4 just a day after its release

Netflix has been investing in foreign productions for some time now, and they have been performing well both globally and in the US. Yesterday, it added a Polish drama to its catalog and it has already become one of the most-watched.

It’s a movie that has moved many and received favorable reviews from users who have watched it. The project was directed by Michal Gazda, who is also responsible for the series Wataha.

The screenplay was adapted for the screen by Marcin Baczynski and Mariusz Kuczewski, along with Tadeusz Dolega-Mostowicz, who is the author of the book on which the story is based. Here, check out the new trend…

Forgotten Love ranked No. 4 on Netflix worldwide

Forgotten Love made its debut on the Netflix platform during the early hours of Wednesday, September 27, and after the Top 10 was refreshed, Flix Patrol revealed that the title is now part of the most-watched movies of the week.

The story that holds the fourth spot worldwide follows a once-respected surgeon who, after losing his family and memory, gets a second chance when he reunites with someone from his past.

Leszek Lichota, Maria Kowalska, Ignacy Liss, Anna Szymańczyk, Mirosław Haniszewski, Mikołaj Grabowski, Izabela Kuna and Małgorzata Mikołajczak are some of the foreign actors who have been part of the cast.