Netflix: The political thriller with Richard Madden that you can watch on the platform

Since his breakthrough role as Robb Stark in HBO’s Games of Thrones, Richard Madden has appeared in several successful movies and TV shows. He is currently starring in Prime Video’s Citadel alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and if you like the series, you might also enjoy this recommendation.

Some of Madden’s best known roles include Prince Kit in Cinderella, as well as music manager John Reid in Rocketman. He also appeared in the war drama 1917, and he had a successful role in the historical fiction series Medici.

However, one of his most celebrated roles is this political thriller that you can watch on Netflix. Originally a BBC production, the limited series received positive reviews and critical acclaim, including a Golden Globe for Madden. Here, check out more.

Bodyguard, the thriller with Richard Madden on Netflix

Bodyguard is a political drama thriller. The series revolves around David Budd, portrayed by Madden, a British Army veteran grappling with PTSD, currently employed in the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch of the London Metropolitan Police Service.

Tasked as the principal protection officer (PPO) for the ambitious Home Secretary, Julia Montague, played by Keeley Hawes, David finds himself safeguarding someone whose political ideologies he vehemently opposes.

The series was created and written by Jed Mercurio, and it was first released in 2018. It’s a perfect show to binge watch as it only has six episodes. Despite fans yearning for a second season, it’s unclear if it will follow through.