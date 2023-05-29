There’s a new series that has entered the Top 10 of most-watched TV shows on Netflix worldwide. It’s a new mystery thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat with every episode. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Currently, the most-watched series on the platform is still FUBAR with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro. The comedy has been a total success, and it follows father and daughter, Luke and Emma, who both are CIA agents… But they haven’t told each other.

Meanwhile, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and XO, Kitty are also still on the Top 3. Season 6 of Selling Sunset, the Spanish thriller Muted, the K-dramas Doctor Cha and The Good Bad Mother, the miniseries Maid and the thriller The Night Agent complete the Top 9. Which series is in the Top 10 spot? Check it out.

The Portuguese series that is Top 10 worldwide on Netflix this week

The new TV show that’s already on the Top 10 list of most-watched series worldwide is Turn of the Tide (Rabo de Peixe). The series was created by Augusto Fraga, and it premiered on May 26 on the platform. It’s a thriller full of action and mystery.

The series follows Eduardo, a fisherman whose life changes drastically when he finds hundreds of pounds of cocaine on the beach of his quiet village. Now, he will become the most-wanted man by the police and the mafia.

Eduardo is portrayed by Jose Condessa, who recently appeared in Pedro Almodovar’s short film Strange Way of Life alongside Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke. He is currently filming the TV series, The Daughter.