Jessica Alba and Hayden Christensen star in this psychological thriller that is trending worldwide on Netflix. According to the website FlixPatrol, the movie is the ninth most-watched on the platform globally. Here, check out everything you need to know, and where to watch it in the US.

Alba was one of the most in-demand actresses in the 2000s and 2010s, and she starred in several films such as the Fantastic Four franchise, The Eye, Good Luck Chuck, Sin City and more. On the other hand, Christensen recently returned to the Star Wars franchise reprising his role as Anakin Skywaker/Darth Vader in Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka.

Back in 2007, these two actors teamed up for this thriller, which was written and helmed by Joby Harold, in his directorial debut. Since then, he has written movies such as King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

‘Awake,’ the psychological thriller trending on Netflix worldwide

“Awake” is centered around a man undergoing heart surgery, experiencing a phenomenon known as ‘anesthetic awareness,’ where he remains conscious but paralyzed during the operation. As numerous challenges arise, his wife finds herself forced to make life-changing choices while grappling with her own personal turmoil.

Terrence Howard, Lena Olin, Nathalie Efron, Fisher Stevens, Arliss Howard, Christopher McDonald, Georgina Chapman, David Harbour, Sam Robards, and Steven Hinkle appear in supporting roles.

Where to watch ‘Awake’ in the United States?

The movie “Awake” is available to watch online in the United States on The CW (free), Vudu (free), Tubi, PlutoTV, Plex and Freevee. You can also buy it or rent it on Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, Microsoft Store.