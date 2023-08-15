Netflix: The most-watched reality dating show in the US just five days after its premiere

Netflix has not only refreshed its global top 10 but has also updated the list of series that have captivated American users. The first season of this dating reality show has secured a prominent position in the top rankings.

The show is one of the latest releases and premiered its first episodes on August 11, which happened to be a Friday this year. It’s not the first time that a title of this genre has found its way among the most-watched.

The series was originally broadcast by TVNZ in New Zealand and has now become one of the most popular titles on the streaming giant. Thanks to its users, the show is currently ranked third in the top 10 in the United States.

Down for Love ranked No. 3 in the United States

Down for Love is Netflix’s latest release that has revolutionized the genre of reality dating and romantic relationship shows. The new program focuses on a group of individuals with Down syndrome who are seeking love.

So far, the first season consists of a total of 5 episodes. According to Radiotimes, the show aims to provide an authentic representation of what it’s like to search for love as a disabled person.