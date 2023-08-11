Netflix has not only added a new reality show to its catalog, but it has also become one of the most-watched titles with less than a week since its release. It currently holds the 10th position in the global ranking.

The first season consists of eight episodes, all of which were released simultaneously on the platform. The plot revolves around a game competition and is set in Seoul, South Korea.

There are a total of 10 contestants who must give their all to survive one of the most popular apocalyptic scenarios that have been discussed in various television series over the years.

Zombieverse entered the worldwide top 10 on Netflix

Zombieverse was released a few days ago, and despite not quickly making it into the global top 10, something changed this week that led users to choose the title above any other, making it one of the most-watched.

The reality show aims to challenge its participants to survive a zombie apocalypse. The game show places contestants in South Korea, where the zombie outbreak has just begun.

Lee Si-young, Noh Hong-chul, DinDin, Fukutomi Tsuki, Park Na-rae, Dex, Hong Sung-woo, Patricia Thona Yiombi, Jonathan Thona Yiombi, and Yoo Hee-kwan are the cast members who appear in the streaming giant’s series.