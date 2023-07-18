Gigi Hadid is not only one of the best models of the last generation, but she has also made a career in television, under one of the most important reality shows on Netflix and where she shares screen with Tan France.

It has been on the air since 2020 and several stars came and went as the episodes were released on the streaming platform. Two of them were Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, both of whom were special guests.

The model is the one who took over from Alexa Chung, the former presenter of the fashion show who has been shining on the service for some time now. Here, check out which title is trending this week…

Next in Fashion is Gigi Hadid’s most watched reality show on Netflix US

Next in Fashion is one of this week’s most popular titles on Netflix US. The reality show consists of 18 fashion designers competing for a $250,000 prize and the opportunity to launch their own clothing line with Net-a-Porter.

Tan France (Queer Eye and Miss Americana) is the only presenter who has been present in the two seasons he has been on the air. The first one is available to watch in its entirety on the streaming platform.

Gigi Hadid, the new host of the show, has been trending these days after being arrested in the Cayman Islands, having to pay $1000 as bail. In case you want to know what her net worth is, check here.