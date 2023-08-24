Reality shows have always been popular among streaming platform users, especially on platforms like Netflix. The second season of a show about relationships has caused a title to become a trend on the platform with the red N.

This is one hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, which has been airing for some time now and has over 20 episodes available on the service. Yesterday, the first eight episodes of the new edition were released.

This morning, the global top 10 was refreshed again, and the reality TV production managed to secure a spot among the most-watched worldwide, particularly in the United States, where it ranks fourth.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On ranked No. 6 on Netflix worldwide

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is the reality show hosted by the Lacheys that has become a trend on Netflix and positioned itself as the only title of its kind currently within the global top 10 and in the United States.

“Get hitched or call it quits? Couples put their love to the test — while shacking up with other potential matches — in a provocative reality series”, describes the official synopsis of the show that has just premiered its second season.