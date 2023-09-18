Netflix: The reality TV competition trending in the US six days after its release

According to FlixPatrol, there is a new addition to the Top 10 on Netflix US. It’s a new season of a British reality TV competition show that has been a fan-favorite in recent years, and it has recently released its fifth installment.

As the website, which collects viewership data from streaming platforms, “Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star” is currently in the tenth spot of the most watched shows in the United States. And it’s impressive as only six days have passed since its premiere on the streamer.

This series follows a group of aspiring makeup artists who want to win their big career break. If you’re interested in knowing more about this competition, including contestants, episodes and more, here’s all you need to know.

How does ‘Glow Up’ work?

The participants engage in weekly challenges as they advance through the competition, with evaluations conducted by industry experts Dominic Skinner and Val Garland, alongside special guest judges each week.

How many episodes of ‘Glow Up’ are there?

The show spans across five seasons, with each installment comprising eight episodes. The first season premiered in 2019, originally on BBC Three.

Who is the host of Season 5 of ‘Glow Up’?

For the fifth season of the show, fashion model and TV presenter Leomie Jasmin Francis Anderson will be serving as host. She is mostly known for having walked for Victoria’s Secret from 2015 and 2018.

Glow Up: Season 5 contestants

Morgan Keightley

On-May Yeung

Keiran

Roo

Axel

Howard Kong Cherng Xiao

Wezley Webber

Saphron Morgan

Sarah Agbiji

Taisha Sherwood