Netflix: The rom-com starring Issa Rae that you can watch on the platform right now

Part of the success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is its ensemble cast. Apart from stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, other versions of the character are portrayed by beloved actors such as Emma Mackey, Hari Nef or Issa Rae.

Rae is well-known for co-writing, co-creating and starring in HBO’s series ‘Insecure,’ which aired from 2016 to 2021. However, she has also appeared in several films such as The Hate U Give, Little or The Photograph.

Here, we recommend you a romantic comedy in which she starred alongside Kumail Nanjiani. While the movie was set to hit theaters back in 2020, the pandemic forced the studio (Paramount) to sell it to Netflix.

The Lovebirds, a rom-com starring Issa Rae

The Lovebirds is a rom-com that has an interesting premise: “A couple, portrayed by Rae and Nanjiani, experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery.”

The movie is directed by Michael Showalter from a screenplay by Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall. The film also stars Paul Sparks, Anna Camp, and Kyle Bornheimer. It received mixed reviews, but the performances got praise.