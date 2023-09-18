Netflix: The rom-com that is number 2 in the US just two days after landing on the platform

When it comes to romantic comedies, Netflix has many classic and new options for the fans of the genre. Actually, the most popular movie on the platform worldwide is “Love At First Sight,” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy. And, in the US, another rom-com is also trending, two days after landing on the platform.

However, it’s not a new movie. It’s actually one of the most beloved franchises for fans of the genre. It was written by Nia Vardalos, who also stars, and directed by Kirk Jones. The film also stars John Corbett, Lainie Kazan, Michael Constantine, Andrea Martin, Ian Gomez, and Elena Kampouris.

While the movie didn’t enchant critics, who mostly gave it negative reviews, it was a box office success in 2016, grossing $90.6 million worldwide against a $18 million budget. Up until recently, the film was available on Peacock, but after landing on Netflix started trending again…

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,’ the second most-watched movie on Netflix US

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” is, up until Sept. 18th, the second most-watched movie on Netflix in the US, just behind “Love At First Sight.” The film is the direct sequel to “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” which was released in 2002 and you can find it on Max.

In the second installment of the franchise, the story follows Toula (Vardalos) and Ian (Corbett) as they’re dealing with their teenage daughter, Paris, who is leaving for college. However, they also discover that Toula’s parents, Gus and Maria Portokalos were never legally married, which leads to their family planning their wedding.

It’s not strange that the film is trending, as the third installment, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” recently landed in cinemas. In this final movie, the Portokalos family sets out on a touching voyage to Greece, reuniting in the wake of the passing of Gus, the family’s beloved patriarch.