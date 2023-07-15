Netflix: The rom-com that premiered a week ago and promises to be one of the best on the platform

Although many have grown tired of the typical low-budget romantic comedies that have been released in recent times, Netflix has hit the nail on the head and released one of the most popular stories of the genre in the last week.

The film was directed by Easy Ferrer and was added to the platform’s catalog at the beginning of July this year, so it hasn’t been streaming for too long. The drama starred Lovi Poe, Carlo Aquino and Sarah Edwards.

Poe was not only the 34-year-old Filipina actress who played one of the lead characters, but she also co-wrote the script with Dwein Baltazar. Here, check out which title captivated users…

Seasons is the most chosen new rom-com by Netflix users

Seasons is one of the latest rom-com released by Netflix and it quickly made it into the top 10 worldwide on the platform. This means that several users chose the movie as a recurring title on their most watched lists.

The story follows two best friends who make a deal, after a series of failed relationships, to take a chance and look for love again, but may find it in each other.