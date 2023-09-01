Netflix: The rom-com that ranks Top 3 worldwide just one day after its premiere

This week, Netflix users have had quite a bit of new content to watch, and many of them have become the most-watched at the moment. One of them is a romantic comedy movie starring Laura Marano.

The 27-year-old actress is known for being one of the former Disney stars, as she was one of the leads in the series Austin & Ally from 2011 to 2016 alongside Ross Lynch. She will soon release her debut album in the music industry.

The new film from the streaming giant is not your typical production, as it’s an interactive story where you can choose what will happen to the characters and their choices.

Choose Love is the most-watched romantic movie on Netflix worldwide

Choose Love is the new romantic movie that has captivated Netflix users worldwide and is currently the third most-watched movie. It’s also part of the top 10 in the United States, where it’s ranked sixth on the list.

“The formal boyfriend, the guy she let get away, the charismatic rock star…. who will Cami choose? In this interactive romantic comedy, the choice is yours”, describes the romantic movie’s official synopsis.

Laura Marano is the one who brings the main female character to life and is accompanied by several actors, including Scott Michael Foster, Avan Jogia, Jordi Webber, Megan Smart, Nell Fisher, Lucy Wigmore and Benjamin Hoetjes.