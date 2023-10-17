Netflix: The rom-com with Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron that is Top 5 in the US

Seth Rogen (This Is the End) and Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) were the stars of one of the most well-known comedies of 2019, which has now been added to Netflix‘s catalog and has become one of the most-watched movies in the United States, ranking at number five in the Top 10.

The romantic comedy had its world premiere at South by Southwest and shortly after, it debuted in U.S. theaters. Despite receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences, who praised the chemistry between its leads, it didn’t perform well at the box office.

The director chosen to helm the project was Jonathan Levine, known for his work on other successful productions such as 50/50 with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Warm Bodies with Nicholas Hoult. The screenplay was adapted by Dan Sterling, who was the original author of the story, along with Liz Hannah.

Long Shot ranked No. 5 on Netflix US

Long Shot has become the fifth most-watched movie on Netflix in the United States this evening, all thanks to American viewers who have decided to rewatch the romantic comedy classic. Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen portray the main characters, Charlotte Field and Fred Flarsky.

The streaming platform usually updates its Top 10 several times a day, and this afternoon, it was the specialized site for metrics and services like Netflix, Flix Patrol, that confirmed through its daily report that the title had become a trend, being one of the favorites in the American catalog.

The story revolves around the journalist Fred Flarsky, who reunites with his childhood love Charlotte Field, now one of the most influential women in the world, the Secretary of State of the United States, who is ready to run as a potential presidential candidate.

Who makes up the main cast of Long Shot?

Charlize Theron as Charlotte Field

Seth Rogen as Fred Flarsky

June Diane Raphael as Maggie Millikin

O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Lance

Bob Odenkirk as President Chambers

Andy Serkis as Parker Wembley

Ravi Patel as Tom

Randall Park as Special Agent M

Tristan D. Lalla as Agent Kuiper

Alexander Skarsgård as James Steward

How was the development of Long Shot?

The movie was released in 2019, but its plot took quite some time to develop, particularly due to its screenwriter, Dan Sterling. In the early 2010s, he was working on several television programs simultaneously, so he wanted to take a break and create a great story.

That’s when Flarsky, as the script was titled at the time, emerged. Producer Evan Goldberg described it as “a romantic comedy in the vein of Pretty Woman”, and it eventually made its way into Seth Rogen‘s hands. The 41-year-old actor liked it so much that he decided to star in it alongside Charlize Theron.

According to the comedian, it took him nearly “7 years to become popular enough to work with her”. That’s when the actress finally agreed to share the screen, especially due to her enthusiasm for working with the Neighbors and Superbad star.