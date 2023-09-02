Netflix: The rom-com with Vince Vaughn that ranks Top 2 in the US

Vince Vaughn is one of the actors with a wealth of experience in both romantic comedies and dramas. The iconic star has been part of multiple hits in these genres, and now one of them has become one of the most-watched on Netflix.

This is a movie directed by Peter Billingsley, who is known for A Christmas Story, Iron Man and Four Christmases. The actor himself, along with Dana Fox and Jon Favreau, wrote the screenplay.

Romantic productions have been trending on the platform this week, especially after the release of one of the interactive comedies where you can choose what will happen to the characters.

Couples Retreat ranked No. 2 on Netflix US

Couples Retreat made its debut on the big screen in 2009 when romantic comedies were at their peak. Now, it’s one of the most-watched movies on Netflix in the United States, ranking second on the Top 10 list.

The story follows four couples who go to a resort on a tropical island for their vacations. While one of the couples is there to improve their marriage, the others are unaware that participation in therapy sessions is not optional.

Vince Vaughn, Malin Akerman, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Ken Jeong, John Michael Higgins, Kristin Davis and Tasha Smith are some of the stars who appeared in the acclaimed comedy.