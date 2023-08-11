Suki Waterhouse is not only at the peak of her career, but she also has a filmography filled with successes, often sharing the screen with some of the most recognized actors in the industry.

In 2016, she starred in a horror and passion thriller that shook the world and audiences. Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves and Jim Carrey were three of her co-stars, who also led the plot alongside her.

This week, the film directed and written by Ana Lily Amirpour has become a trend on Netflix in the United States. Users have brought it back from obscurity, making it one of the most-watched titles.

The Bad Batch is the trending horror thriller on Netflix US

The Bad Batch made its big-screen debut almost seven years ago and since then has become a classic for Suki Waterhouse and Jason Momoa. The talented duo was joined by Keanu Reeves, who portrayed The Dream.

The cast was quite extensive and packed with stars. In addition to the three main actors, Jim Carrey also joined them, playing the role of The Hermit. There were many actors involved, including Yolonda Ross and Jayda Fink.

The story follows Arlen, who was banished to a wasteland of undesirables and tries to survive among the drug-ridden desert community and an enclave of cannibals.