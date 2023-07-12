When it comes to TV romances, there’s nothing like K-dramas. In recent years, Korean storytellers are shaking things up, adding fresh twists to the usual formula. There are steamy rom-coms, unconventional love stories, workplace tales, and more. However, if there’s a genre that they nailed is the teen rom-com.

The K-drama aimed for teens has everything from cute crushes and intense love triangles to all the drama of juggling high school and a social life, as well as the perfect blend of relatability, nostalgia, melodrama, and a touch of fantasy that keeps us hooked.

No wonder K-dramas like Love Alarm, Boys Over Flowers, and Inheritors have become ultimate fan favorites. However, right now there’s a romantic K-drama that is trending on Netflix and you must check it out.

The romantic K-drama that is Top 10 on Netflix worldwide

The series ‘See You in My 19th Life,’ is in the Top 10 spot of the most-watched series on Netflix worldwide according to FlixPatrol. The story revolves around Ban Ji-eum (played by Shin Hae-sun), who has been reincarnated multiple times and possesses an extraordinary gift – the ability to remember every single one of her past lives.

But when her 18th life is abruptly ended by a tragic accident, she embarks on a mission to reunite with all the people from that previous existence in her current one. Brace yourself for a tale of love, destiny, and the extraordinary power of eternal connections.

The cast consist of: Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-kyung, Ahn Dong-goo, Ryu Hae-jun, Kim Si-a, Choi Jin-ho, Park So-yi, Jung Hyeon-jun, Gi So-you, and Cha Chung-hwa.