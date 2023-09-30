Netflix: The romantic comedy that is Top 3 in the US just two days after its release

This week, Netflix‘s catalog has been updated, and there’s a new romantic comedy that’s become the most-watched, surpassing the success of Love at First Sight with Ben Hardy and Haley Lu Richardson.

It’s a movie directed by Adrian Powers that was released just two days ago. After the streaming giant updated its Top 10, the specialized site Flix Patrol revealed that the title managed to rank 3rd in the United States and globally.

The new trend is starring Delta Goodrem and Joshua Sasse. The actress is known for her roles in the series North Shore and Neighbours, as well as her involvement in the singing competition The Voice.

Love Is in the Air ranked No. 3 on Netflix US and worldwide

Love Is in the Air is one of the new additions to Netflix‘s catalog, and it’s not only a global trend but has also become the third most-watched movie on the entire platform, particularly in the United States.

The story follows a very independent pilot who falls in love with the man sent by an organization to permanently shut down the family business she has struggled so hard to keep afloat.

Delta Goodrem, Joshua Sasse, Roy Billing, Steph Tisdell, Simon McLachlan, Daniela Pizzirani, Mia Grunwald, Hugh Parker and Dante Surace have all made appearances in the romantic comedy.