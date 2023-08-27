Netflix: The romantic comedy that is Top 6 worldwide only four days after its release

One of the genres that has triumphed the most on Netflix is romantic comedy. The streaming platform offers a vast catalog of these kinds of movies, not only from the US but also from countries such as Spain, South Korea, or Mexico. Currently, a Polish rom-com is the one that is triumphing on the platform.

According to FlixPatrol, the title, directed by Filip Zylber (Pozegnanie z Maria), is currently the sixth most watched movie on the platform globally. It’s only behind films such as ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,’ ‘Street Kings,’ ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, ‘Heart of Stone’ and ‘The Monkey King.’

This production is the third installment of one of the most popular romantic trilogies of the platform, and it stars Adrianna Chlebicka and Mateusz Banasiuk. Here, check out everything you need to know about the movie…

‘Squared Love Everlasting,’ the rom-com triumphing on Netflix worldwide

‘Squared Love Everlasting’ is the sixth most-watched movie on Netflix globally, and it follows the love story between Enzo, a reformed playboy journalist, and Monika, a teacher who also lives a double life as model.

This time, Enzo finally proposes to Monika, but their relationship will be tested when a person from the past threatens their ‘happily ever after. The screenplay was written by Natalia Matusze and Kwiktor Piatkowski.

The first two movies are called ‘Squared Love’ and ‘Squared Love All Over Again.’ Miroslaw Baka, Krzysztof Czeczot, Izabela Dabrowska, Tomasz Karolak, Jacek Knap, Ewa Kolasinska and Sebastian Stankiewicz complete the cast.