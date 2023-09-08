Romantic dramas are some of the most recurring titles among Netflix users worldwide. One of these is a series and it has now become one of the most-watched, just two months before the premiere of its fifth season.

We are close to finding out what happened to the main characters and what fate awaits them. The adaptation is based on the novels written by Robyn Carr and is a creation of Sue Tenney.

Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson bring the main characters to life in this intense story of love and personal evolution. Check here to see what trend is occupying the Top 5 worldwide this evening…

Virgin River ranked No. 5 on Netflix worldwide

Virgin River debuted on the streaming platform in 2019 and has since gained a large fan base, all of whom are eagerly awaiting the fifth season, which will arrive on Netflix on November 30th.

The story follows Melinda Monroe, a city nurse who moves to the forests of California to work as a midwife and there she meets an intriguing man, Jack Sheridan.

In addition to the main stars, the cast was filled with notable figures, including Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Tim Matheson, Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Annette O’Toole and Marco Grazzini.