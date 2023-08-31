If the popularity of series like ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ has proven something, it is that teen romance dramas are always in-demand genre, no matter the age. Especially when they are set in ideal towns (à la Gilmore Girls) or glamorous cities (like Gossip Girl), these kinds of narratives serve as a form of escapism. Are you looking for a similar feeling but in a movie? This could be your next watch.

This film, available on Netflix, stars Alex Pettyfer, who rose to heartthrob status with movies such as Magic Mike, Wild Child, Beastly, and I Am Number Four. It also features Gabriella Wilde, who recently appeared in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

It’s the second adaptation of Scott Spencer’s novel (following the 1981 movie starring Brooke Shields). So, if you’re in the mood for a (let’s be honest) slightly silly but endearing romantic drama about first love, this movie could be just what you’re looking for.

‘Endless Love,’ a romantic drama you can watch on Netflix

‘Endless Love,’ tells the story of a privileged girl, Jade (Wilde), and a charismatic boy, David (Pettyfer), whose instant desire sparks a love affair made only more reckless by parents trying to keep them apart.

The rest of the cast includes Bruce Greenwood, Joely Richardson, and Robert Patrick. The movie was directed by Shana Feste (The Greatest, Country Song) and co-written by Feste with Joshua Safran.

The movie wasn’t beloved by critics, who criticized its departure from the original material, as well as the clichés in the script. However, as mentioned earlier, it could be a perfect watch if you’re seeking something to warm your heart.