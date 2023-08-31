Blake Lively will star in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestseller ‘It Ends With Us,’ in which she will portray Lily Bloom. However, while you wait, you can watch her in this romantic drama alongside Michiel Huisman and Harrison Ford, which is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Lively is known for appearing in teen projects such as ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ (2005) and its sequel, as well as ‘Gossip Girl.’ Other notable movies of hers include ‘The Town’ (2010), ‘Green Lantern’ (2011), and ‘A Simple Favor’ (2018).

On the other hand, Huisman had his breakthrough role in ‘Game of Thrones,’ and he has appeared in productions such as ‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’ (2018) and ‘The Flight Attendant’ (2020). Of course, Ford is one of the legends in the industry, and according to critics, this movie showcases one of his best performances.

‘The Age of Adaline,’ the romantic drama with Blake Lively and Harrison Ford

Directed by Lee Toland Krieger, ‘The Age of Adaline’ (2015) follows Adaline Bowman, a young woman who stops aging after being brought back to life following an accident at the age of 29, and her subsequent struggle with falling in love.

The rest of the cast includes Kathy Baker, Amanda Crew, and Ellen Burstyn in supporting roles. The movie is also narrated by Hugh Ross, and the script was written by J. Mills Goodloe and Salvador Paskowitz.

The film received mixed reviews, but the performances by Lively and Ford were highly praised. It holds a 55% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics’ consensus reads: “The Age of Adaline ruminates on mortality less compellingly than similarly themed films but is set apart by memorable performances from Blake Lively and Harrison Ford.”