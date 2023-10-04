Adventure, drama and romance are three of the elements that this movie, starring Kit Harrington and Emily Browning, didn’t lack. It’s not only a trending title but also one of the most-watched on Netflix at the moment.

The star of Game of Thrones teamed up with the lead actress of Sucker Punch to create a highly acclaimed historical thriller that hit the big screen in 2014, with a runtime of nearly two hours.

Paul W.S. Anderson directed the project, based on a screenplay developed by Janet Scott Batchler, Lee Batchler and Michael Robert Johnson. Here, check out the film that you should add to your watchlist…

Pompeii, the classic love story on Netflix

Pompeii not only became a hit in 2014 but also ended up being one of the top-grossing releases, earning a million in its first weekend and finishing in third place. Currently, it is the tenth most-watched title on Netflix in the US.

Despite the positive reviews and audience acceptance, the movie had some historical inaccuracies, such as the fact that gladiators trained in schools and not in the same amphitheater.

The story follows Milo, a gladiator turned slave who finds himself in a race against time to save his true love, Cassia, who has been promised to a corrupt Roman senator. As Mount Vesuvius erupts, he must fight to rescue his beloved.

Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss, Emily Browning, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica Lucas, Jared Harris, Joe Pingue and many other actors have played a role in the epic love story set in the time of the Roman Empire.

The actor who portrays Milo confessed that he underwent an intense training regimen to achieve the right physique for the role. However, his obsession became so intense that his personal trainer had to intervene.