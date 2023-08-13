Netflix: The romantic drama with Nicholas Galitzine that is trending in the US

Nicholas Galitzine is currently starring in Prime Video’s romantic-comedy “Red, White and Royal Blue,” which has become the most-watched movie on the platform in a matter of days. However, that’s not his only trending film right now.

In “Red, White & Royal Blue,” Galitzine stars as Prince Henry of England, who falls in love with Alexander Garcia, portrayed by Taylor Zakhar, the son of the US President. Galitzine has received praise for his performance in this rom-com, but this isn’t his first prominent role.

The actor also starred as the Prince in Camila Cabello’s Cinderella, and he is set to appear in the critically acclaimed teen comedy “Bottoms,” alongside Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edibiri. However, another of his noteworthy roles is in this romantic drama, which, according to Reel Good, is one of the most popular movies in the US this week.

‘Purple Hearts,’ the romantic drama starring Nicholas Galitzine that is trending.

In “Purple Hearts,” Galitzine stars as a Marine named Luke, who marries an aspiring singer-songwriter named Cassie (Sofia Carson) to receive military benefits and pay their debts. The movie was released last year and quickly became one of the most-watched films on Netflix.

Despite that, the movie was widely divisive, as the characters are opposites on the political spectrum, and for many critics and viewers, the story was filled with stereotypes. Also, there was criticism regarding the movie’s portrayal as military propaganda.