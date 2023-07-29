Netflix: The romantic series that occupies the top 5 worldwide just one day after its premiere

A new foreign production has taken users who follow Netflix‘s top 10 by surprise. This time it is a a Spanish drama and romance series that occupies the fifth place in the world ranking.

Of course it is not the first time that a title of this style or genre takes a place among the first tops, but quite the opposite. The second place is being taken by a German thriller.

The series features an eight-episode season and this has managed to position itself in the top 5, taking just one day to have been added to the platform catalog. Here, check which title it is…

A Perfect Story is the most watched romantic series on Netflix

Anna Castillo and Álvaro Mel star in Netflix‘s most watched Spanish show worldwide: A Perfect Story. The title is here to stay and compete with productions like Elite, which recently announced its renewal.

The story follows Margot and David, who come from different worlds. She is heiress to a hotel empire. He works three jobs to barely make ends meet. But they must help each other win back the love of their lives.

In addition to the main actors, the rest of the cast includes Ane Gabarain, Elena Irureta, Ana Belén, Lourdes Hernández, Ingrid García Jonsson, Jimmy Castro, Tai Fati, Lydia Pavón and Mario Ermito.