With the US Congress hearing about UFOs on July 26, the interest in aliens has exploded. Of course, the theme of extraterrestrial life isn’t new and it’s something that sci-fi movies have explored a lot. So, here, check out one you can watch on Netflix.

There’s only two ways of imagining aliens among humans. One, is that they’re friendly creatures (E.T vibes) and the other, it’s simply that there’s no possible way for different species to get along. One saga that has explored the concept of foreign creatures attacking Earth is the Cloverfield franchise.

The first two films are Cloverfield (2008) and 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016), and the third is titled The Cloverfield Paradox, and it stars The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki and Daniel Bruhl. Here, check out more about this movie.

The Cloverfield Paradox, a sci fi thriller available on Netflix

The Cloverfield Paradox follows an international group of astronauts aboard a space station who, after using a particle accelerator to try to solve Earth’s energy crisis, must find a way home before the planet vanishes.

It was directed by Julius Onah and written by Oren Uziel, from a story by Uziel and Doug Jung. Apart from Bruhl and Debicki, it also stars Aksel Hennie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O’Dowd, John Ortiz, David Oyelowo, and Zhang Ziyi. You can find it on Netflix.