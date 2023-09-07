Netflix: The sci-fi cyberpunk movie with Karl Urban that ranks Top 10 in the US

In addition to great wildlife documentaries, mystery thrillers and crime series, Netflix also has an extensive catalog of science fiction classics. One of them has resurfaced as a trend in the United States.

It’s a cyberpunk-style production directed by Pete Travis (The Gunman, Vantage Point and Omagh) in 2012, with the screenplay handled by John Wagner, Carlos Ezquerra and Alex Garland.

The movie received positive reviews for its visual effects, cast, and action, but it was criticized for its excessive violence and the lack of the satirical elements that characterize the comic on which it is based.

Dredd ranked No. 10 on Netflix US

Dredd premiered on the big screen in 2012 and solidified its place as one of the best science fiction movies of that year. Now, it’s not only one of the most popular films on Netflix but has also entered the top 10 in the United States.

The story is set in a violent, futuristic city where the police have the authority to act as judge, jury, and executioner. There, a cop teams up with an apprentice to take down a drug-dealing gang that distributes a reality-altering drug called Slo-Mo.

Karl Urban, Olivia Thirlby, Lena Headey, Jason Cope, Domhnall Gleeson, Rakie Ayola and Langley Kirkwood are some of the prominent figures currently part of the main cast of the action thriller.