Kiernan Shipka is best known for her role in TV series such as Mad Men, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale. In her most recent project, she stars alongside Olivia Holt in the comedy horror movie Totally Killer, which is already available on Prime Video.

However, if you want to catch her in a similar sci-fi horror thriller, this one available on Netflix is a good option. In it, she stars alongside Stanley Tucci, Miranda Otto, and John Corbett, and it was released in 2019.

The movie was written by Carey and Shane Van Dyke, and it’s an adaptation of a 2015’s novel by Tim Lebbon. Here’s all you need to know about this movie, which could be perfect for a horror marathon ahead of Halloween.

‘The Silence,’ a horror sci-fi thriller with Kiernan Shipka

In The Silence, the story is set in a world under attack by creatures who hunt by sound (which, yes, is frankly similar to A Quiet Place). Shipka portrays a deaf teenager who seeks refuge with her family, while a cult attempts to exploit her fertility.

The film wasn’t well received by critics, which slammed it for being unoriginal and suffered comparisons with Bird Box and A Quiet Place. However, many critics also defended The Silence uniqueness, such as teen romance, religiosity and others.