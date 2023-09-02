Netflix: The sci-fi movie with Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner that is Top 4 in the US

Amy Adams has participated in multiple original Netflix films, but this time it’s not a production from the platform but rather a science fiction classic that has been part of the catalog for a short time.

It’s a project directed by Denis Villeneuve. The iconic filmmaker is known for being responsible for titles such as Dune with Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet or Blade Runner 2049 with Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.

Sharing the spotlight with the 49-year-old actress who portrayed Lois Lane in Man of Steel is Jeremy Renner (The Avengers and Wind River). The screenplay for the film was written by Eric Heisserer and Ted Chiang.

Arrival ranked No. 4 on Netflix US

Arrival was released in 2016, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still be a Netflix trend; quite the opposite. Users have once again embraced this classic, and it has become one of the most-watched films in the United States.

The story follows a linguist who is recruited by the military to communicate with extraterrestrial life forms after twelve mysterious spacecraft land around the world.

The main stars that make up the primary cast are Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, Tzi Ma, Mark O’Brien, Russell Yuen, Frank Schorpionand Mark Camacho.