Netflix: The sci-fi movie with Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine you can watch right now

Chris Hemsworth has ruled Netflix since the release of ‘Extraction 2,’ an action-thriller that has managed to stay on the Top 10 of most-watched movies for almost a month now. Of course, the success has also secured a sequel, in which Edris Elba will be also part of the main cast.

Obviously, Hemsworth has been a very successful actor thanks to his participation in franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor, as well as Men in Black and Ghostbusters.

However, he has also been part of one of the most famous sci-fi franchises and many people don’t usually remember. If you don’t know which film we’re talking about, don’t worry, you can now stream it on Netflix.

‘Star Trek’ and ‘Star Trek: Into the Darkness’ are available to stream on Netflix

Hemsworth appears in the 2009 reboot ‘Star Trek’ as George Kirk, the father of Captain James T. Kirk, which is portrayed by Chris Pine. The film, and its sequel (“Into the Darkness’), are both available to stream on Netflix from July 2023.

Before Hemsworth was cast, director J.J. Abrams met with Matt Damon about playing the role. There’s a third movie, titled ‘Star Trek Beyond’, which was released in 2016. However, since then, there’s been plans for a fourth installment, in which Hemsworth would return.

However, development of the project has stalled since then. The first idea was that Pine’s Captain James T. Kirk will encounter his deceased father. However, Hemsworth’s involvement supposedly didn’t come to fruition due to salary discrepancies.

In March 2023, Pine told Esquire that he was frustrated with the slow development of the fourth film, but he said that he “loves the character” and the franchise. However, he didn’t “know anything” about the script.