Netflix: The sci-fi movie with Milla Jovovich that made it into the Top 10 worldwide

Milla Jovovich, one of the best-known stars in the industry, stars in Netflix‘s newest trend. The sci-fi/adventure story made it into the top 10 worldwide this week, ranking 9th on the list.

The 47-year-old actress is not new to the sci-fi genre, having played the title character in the Resident Evil film franchise, which has six original installments and one spin-off.

Although it is not available in the United States on the streaming platform, it can be played through Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial in the country. Here, check it out…

Monster Hunter is the most watched sci-fi movie on Netflix

Monster Hunter was released in 2020 and was a success, especially because it is the film adaptation of one of the most popular games on the market. Natalie Artemis is played by Milla Jovovich.

Tony Jaa, T.I., Ron Perlman, Diego Boneta, Meagan Good and Josh Helman are some of the actors who accompany the star in the development of the plot, which was directed by Paul W. S. Anderson (Pompeii and Event Horizon).

“A portal transports Cpt. Artemis and an elite unit of soldiers to a strange world where powerful monsters rule with deadly ferocity. Faced with relentless danger, the team encounters a mysterious hunter who may be their only hope to find a way home”, describes the official synopsis.