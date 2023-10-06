Alexander Skarsgård and Paul Rudd are two of the most recognized and acclaimed actors in the industry, so when they worked together in the 2018 science fiction thriller, it was well-received by the audience.

The story is inspired by Blade Runner, the futuristic film directed by Ridley Scott in 1982. It was also described by its director, Duncan Jones, as a “spiritual sequel” to one of his previous works, Moon, which premiered in 2009.

The filmmaker responsible for the project is in charge of writing the script with Michael Robert Johnson (Sherlock Holmes with Robert Downey Jr. and Pompeii with Kit Harrington). Here, check which one it is…

Mute, the sci-fi thriller with Rudd and Skarsgard on Netflix

Mute is the science fiction film that made its big-screen debut in 2018 and became a success for its stars, Alexander Skarsgård (Tarzan and Big Little Lies) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and The Perks of Being a Wallflower).

Some time ago, it made a big appearance on Netflix, where it shares the catalog with other productions featuring the actors. Justin Theroux, Levi Eisenblätter, Eugen Bauder and Robert Sheehan are among the figures who joined the cast.

The story is set in a futuristic Berlin and follows a mute bartender who confronts the gangsters in his city in an attempt to find out what happened to his missing partner.