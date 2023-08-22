Chris Pratt is one of the most well-known actors in the science fiction genre, particularly after being part of major franchises. One of the most recognized is Marvel‘s Guardians of the Galaxy.

However, now it’s a film from a completely different saga that is achieving great success on the global streaming giant. Users from different parts of the world are giving another chance to the title directed by J.A. Bayona.

Netflix has the thriller in its catalog in several countries, which is why it currently holds a position within the global top 10, categorizing it as one of the most-watched of the week.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ranked No. 6 on Netflix worldwide

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom made its big-screen debut in 2018 and quickly earned its place as one of the franchise’s best. It is the sequel to Jurassic World and the fifth film in the saga.

Despite many users worldwide making the film one of the most-watched on Netflix, this didn’t happen in the United States. This is because it’s not available on the service for this region, as it belongs to the Fubo (7-day free trial) catalog.

The story follows Owen and Claire, who, when the dormant island volcano begins to roar, organize a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Ted Levine are some of the many stars that make up the cast of the science fiction thriller.