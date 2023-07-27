As one of the most regarded actors in Hollywood, George Clooney can presume to have one of the most versatile careers. And you can enjoy one of his most recent projects is this sci-fi drama that is worth a watch.

As an actor, Clooney is known for the franchise “Ocean’s Eleven”, his Academy Award role in “Syriana,” “Gravity” and dramedies such as “Up in the Air.” However, he has also done extensive work behind the camera as director and producer.

He has directed films such as “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” “Good Night, and Good Luck,” “The Ides of March,” and “Suburbicon.” He also directed (and produced) this sci-fi drama that you can find on Netflix, in which he also starred.

Watch ‘The Midnight Sky’ with George Clooney on Netflix

‘The Midnight Sky,’ based on the 2016 novel ‘Good Morning, Midnight’ by Lily Brooks-Dalton, follows the story of a scientist who must venture across the frigid Arctic Circle to warn off a returning interplanetary spaceship following a global catastrophe on Earth.

The movie also stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Demián Bichir, Kyle Chandler, and Caoilinn Springall. The script was adapted by Mark L. Smith, and it was considered as one of the ten best films of 2020 by the National Board of Review.