Netflix has several great science fiction classics within the thriller genre, but now a movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain and Donnie Darko) has captivated users, particularly for its plot full of unexpected twists, action, and a jaw-dropping ending.

The film was directed by Duncan Jones, with a screenplay written by Ben Ripley. The BAFTA-winning filmmaker behind the project is known for his work on Moon and the Warcraft cinematic adaptation. Meanwhile, the screenwriter is known for Flatliners.

It had its grand worldwide premiere in 2011 and not only was it a success among viewers, becoming a classic, but it also received great praise from specialized critics. It managed to collect over $147.3 million with a budget of $31.9 million dollars.

Source Code ranked No. 5 on Netflix worldwide

Source Code has managed to trend on Netflix again after several years since its release, all thanks to action, suspense, and thriller enthusiasts. It currently holds the 7th spot globally, according to Flix Patrol. However, in the United States, it can only be viewed through Max.

The plot is led by Jake Gyllenhaal as the captain of the U.S. army, Colter Stevens, who is sent into an eight-minute digital recreation of a real-life train explosion, with the task of determining the identity of the terrorist who bombed it.

The cast not only featured the 42-year-old actor but also included many familiar faces that added the necessary spice to the plot. Some of the most prominent stars were Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga, Jeffrey Wright, Michael Arden and Cas Anvar.

How did the story of Source Code come about?

The story of the acclaimed thriller was conceived by the screenwriter, who developed the original idea over several years before the film was made. The inspiration for the plot not only came from science fiction concepts and a fascination with exploring the human mind and virtual reality but was also related to David Hahn.

Hahn, the boy portrayed in the TV documentary The Nuclear Boy Scout, served as the inspiration for Ben Ripley to create the antagonist of the film, Derek Frost. According to various reports, the mastermind behind the plot was the one who provided the original pitch to the studios responsible for the film’s production.