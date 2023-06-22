Netflix: The series that could dethrone 'Black Mirror' and 'Never Have I Ever' from the top of the most-watched list

Netflix’s most-watched list is updated every week on Tuesdays. Right now, the most-watched TV series are two beloved original shows from the streamer, Season 4 of teen-comedy ‘Never Have I Ever’ and Season 6 of the sci-fi anthology ‘Black Mirror.’

However, globally, there’s another show that it’s growing its audience, and gaining traction on the rankings. This Korean drama series, directed by Kim Joo-hwan, it’s based on a webtoon by Jeong Chan.

This new series climbed into the most-watched list within only one day after its premiere, and it’s filled with all the ingredients to make it a delightful watch: drama, sports, rivalry, action and more. Here, check out all you need to know.

The series that is aiming for the first spot of the most-watched list worldwide

The Korean drama Bloodhounds is currently at the Top 3 of most-watched shows worldwide on the platform, per FlixPatrol. The show follows two young boxers who join forces to take down a cruel loan shark who oppresses the most vulnerable people.

Apart from sharing the ring, Kim Geon-woo and Hong Woo-jin will join forces in search of justice. Set in Seoul, the series promises to delve into the underworld of illegal loans and ruthless loan sharks in South Korea.

Who is in the cast?

Woo Do-hwan (The King: Eternal Monarch) as Kim Gun-woo

Lee Sang-yi (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) as Hong Woo-jin

Huh Joon-ho (Escape from Mogadishu) as Choi Tae-ho

Park Sung-woong (Unlock My Boss) as Kim Myeong-gil

Choi Si-won, aka Siwon (Work Later, Drink Now) as Hong Min-beom