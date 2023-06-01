After starring as Anthony in Netflix’s global phenomenon ‘Bridgerton,’ Jonathan Bailey is taking steps to become Hollywood’s new leading man. The British actor will star opposite Matt Bommer in Showtime’s drama ‘Fellow Traveler,’ ahead of his highly-anticipated take on Fiyero in ‘Wicked.’

He will also star alongside Felicity Jones in the romantic comedy ‘Maria,’ as well as returning in Season 3 of Bridgerton. While the 33-year-old is definitely busy, before his on-screen venture, he had appeared in several plays, such as the West End gender-swapped revival of Company. He won a 2019 Laurence Award for his role as cold-footed groom Jamie.

So, as you wait for his upcoming projects, you could also watch him in a less-known series that is available on Netflix. Here, check out everything you need to know about his role in this comedy.

The series with Jonathan Bailey like Fleabag that you can watch on Netflix

Before becoming a leading man on Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey appeared in 2016’s ‘Crashing,’ a comedy series that you can binge watch on Netflix. The show was created by Phoebe Bridgers Wallers, who is known for creating Fleabag.

As ‘Fleabag,’ the series features a lot of dark humor. It follows a group of twenty-somethings who are living together as Property Guardians in a disused hospital. In the show, Bailey has a character who is very different from Anthony but shares with him some of his arrogant attitudes.

Apart from Bailey, the series stars Bridger Wallers, Julie Dray, Damien Molony, Louise Ford, Adrian Scarbourogh, Amit Shah, and Lockie Chapman. While it’s very funny, it only has one season of six episodes, so it’s easy to watch in just one day.